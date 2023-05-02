Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,499.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

