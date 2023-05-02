Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 448 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $303.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

