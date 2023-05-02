Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 43.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 703,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.