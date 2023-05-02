Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.