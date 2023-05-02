Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
Shares of FBIN opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.55.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
