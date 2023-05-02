Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.08

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 10346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 252,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

