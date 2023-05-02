Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

