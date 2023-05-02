Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.