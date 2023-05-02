Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.77. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile



3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

