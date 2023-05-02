Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

