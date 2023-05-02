Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $201.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

