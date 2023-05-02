Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

