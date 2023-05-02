Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

TFC opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

