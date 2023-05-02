Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after buying an additional 979,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after buying an additional 315,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AUY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

