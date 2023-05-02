Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

