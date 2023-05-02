Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

