Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

RICK stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $688.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.91%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

