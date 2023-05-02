Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,634 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

