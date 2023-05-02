Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Rating) will announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

FTF remained flat at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.24. The stock has a market cap of £141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.82).

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

