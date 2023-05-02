Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 423,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

