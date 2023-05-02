Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.
FL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of FL stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 423,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.