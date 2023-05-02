FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.59. 233,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,736. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 4.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

