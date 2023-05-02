Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.