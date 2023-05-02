Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 576918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

