Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 576918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.
The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Flowserve Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.
