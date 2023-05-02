Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %
BDL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.