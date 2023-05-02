Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

BDL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

