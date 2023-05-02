FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,398,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,911,405 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $39.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

