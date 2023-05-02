FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FEGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,398,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,911,405 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $39.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

