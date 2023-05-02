First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVLU stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.42. 629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

