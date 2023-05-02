First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 5,750 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

