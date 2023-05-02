First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

