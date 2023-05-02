First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,793.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

