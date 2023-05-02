First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

