First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,655. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

