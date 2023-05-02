First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,786 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.