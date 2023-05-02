First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 97,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

