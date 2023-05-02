First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 4.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.98. 1,044,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,005. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

