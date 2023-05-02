First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,817 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 430,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,443. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

