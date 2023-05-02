First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.86

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 84052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.