FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.40. FIGS shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 710,992 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

FIGS Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

