Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 111629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$605.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.1591264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

