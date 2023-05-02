Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FRRPF stock remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

