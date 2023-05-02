Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

