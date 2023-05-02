Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

