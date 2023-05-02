Fiduciary Group LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

