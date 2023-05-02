Fiduciary Group LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OPP opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 14.43%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

