Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

