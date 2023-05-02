Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.