Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

