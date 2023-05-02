Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

