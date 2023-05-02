Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Down 1.5 %
FBASF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.
