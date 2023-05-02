Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 1.5 %

FBASF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

