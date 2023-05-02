F&G Annuities & Life (FG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.
