Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.15 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $261.88 million and $27.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,213,700 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

