FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

